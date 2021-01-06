Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.60

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $17.18. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 21,815 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

