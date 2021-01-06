Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.29. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.