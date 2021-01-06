OSA Token Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. OSA Token has a market cap of $79,035.80 and $2,258.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en

Buying and Selling OSA Token

OSA Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.