OST (OST) Market Cap Achieves $10.39 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. OST has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $339,989.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

