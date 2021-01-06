Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Down 5.9%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.86. 1,157,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 650,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Otonomy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $282.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.