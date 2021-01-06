Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Trading Down 0.3%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 1,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

About Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.