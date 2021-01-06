Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.64. Approximately 8,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 19,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.03% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.