Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Get Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.63.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) stock opened at C$21.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s payout ratio is -1.77%.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.