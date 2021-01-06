Ovintiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 31,758 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,455% compared to the typical volume of 2,042 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

