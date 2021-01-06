Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.19

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 24906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.48.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

