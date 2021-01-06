Own Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Own Profile

CHX is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata . Own’s official website is owndata.network

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

