OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $838,661.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 85.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00033743 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001681 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002963 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

