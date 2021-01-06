Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 380,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $746,000.

