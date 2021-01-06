Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.75

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 99103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 511,325 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 41.8% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

