Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.45. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 9,831 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

