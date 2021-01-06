Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) vs. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Critical Contrast

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 37.49% 10.07% 1.27% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11%

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.43 $80.39 million $2.98 19.13 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.62 $5.68 million $0.24 21.67

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 80 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. It operates eight offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.