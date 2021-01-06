Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 467.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 85,673 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

