PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

