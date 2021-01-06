PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Trading 3.6% Higher

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 471.60 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 471.60 ($6.16). 360,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 377,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455.40 ($5.95).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 397.34. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PageGroup plc

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

