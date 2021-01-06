PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through four segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools, which assists businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

