Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $13,997,600.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.28. 1,087,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,854. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

