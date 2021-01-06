Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $4,198,440.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,854. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,452,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

