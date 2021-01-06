Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $297,704.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00018827 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002219 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001428 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,372,461 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

