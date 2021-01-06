Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

PARXF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

