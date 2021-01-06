Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $13.05 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.05 million and $3.51 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.13 or 0.00028385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00494523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00049596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00247414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

