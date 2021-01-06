Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.00

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 2818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRK shares. BidaskClub raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Park National alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 97.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Park National by 37.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 134,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Park National by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $8,314,000.

Park National Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.