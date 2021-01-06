Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $282.81

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.81 and last traded at $282.39, with a volume of 2829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after buying an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

