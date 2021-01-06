Parkgene (GENE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $560,045.64 and $78.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

