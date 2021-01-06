ParkinGo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $380,093.09 and $123.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.26 or 1.00222459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

