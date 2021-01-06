PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.13 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $64.13 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035018 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00021235 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003023 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013843 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

