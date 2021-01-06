Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.15

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 28764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

The company has a market cap of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

