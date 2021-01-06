Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

