Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.59

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $976,970 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.