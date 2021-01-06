Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 10.6%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was down 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 359,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 327,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

