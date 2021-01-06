Paul Porrini Sells 30,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Porrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,100.00.

Shares of SMAR traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 1,828,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,869. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 89.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

