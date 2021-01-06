PAX Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.27 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $88.27 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,941.79 or 0.05552423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 45,458 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

