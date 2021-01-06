PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 38.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $6,601.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00472285 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.