PAXEX Price Reaches $0.0006 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 87.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market cap of $10,482.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 115.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00480013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

