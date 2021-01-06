PAYCENT Trading Down 21.4% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $124,600.18 and approximately $7,291.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00490031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00241535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054965 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.