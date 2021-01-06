Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $182.15 and last traded at $184.16. Approximately 924,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 545,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Paylocity by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

