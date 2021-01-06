Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.52

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 14064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

