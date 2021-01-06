Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $581.46

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $581.46 and traded as high as $687.40. Pearson plc (PSON.L) shares last traded at $671.80, with a volume of 1,422,906 shares.

PSON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Pearson plc (PSON.L) to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 664.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 581.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

