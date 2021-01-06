Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several analysts have commented on PEGRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

