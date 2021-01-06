Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $184.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.82. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 635.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,476 shares of company stock worth $8,573,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

