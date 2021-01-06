Peony Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,949.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $81,438.54 and $5,949.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002246 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001428 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,145,854 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

