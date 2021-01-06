Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.35

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.35 and traded as high as $47.18. Perficient shares last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 244,126 shares trading hands.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perficient by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perficient by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Perficient by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

