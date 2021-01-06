Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

