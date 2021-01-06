Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $909,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,844,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $891,870.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.

PGNY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,248. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -37.74. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Progyny by 74.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

