Petrofac’s (POFCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POFCY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665. The stock has a market cap of $691.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

