Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ) traded down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.06. 154,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 48,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

